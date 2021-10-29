Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Visteon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VC opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. Visteon has a 12-month low of $82.46 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.09.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visteon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Visteon worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.