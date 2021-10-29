Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $667,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 182,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,784. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

