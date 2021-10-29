Virtu Financial LLC Takes $5.69 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Biogen comprises 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,931. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

