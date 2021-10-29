Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.75. The stock had a trading volume of 548,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. The company has a market cap of $632.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $252.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

