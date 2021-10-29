Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,589 shares during the period. Luminar Technologies comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

LAZR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 50,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

