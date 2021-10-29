Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.38 ($2.54).

A number of brokerages have commented on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.80. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 89.28 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

