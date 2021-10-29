VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Damien Pierron Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron acquired 3,250 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).
LON VNH opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.59. VietNam Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £93.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.97.
About VietNam
Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.