VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Damien Pierron Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Damien Pierron acquired 3,250 shares of VietNam stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

LON VNH opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.59. VietNam Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £93.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.97.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

