Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Victrex has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

