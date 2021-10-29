Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 13,469 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $43,396.08.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

