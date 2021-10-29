Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,838. Viad has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $911.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

