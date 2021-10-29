Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $4.33. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 10,523,968 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
