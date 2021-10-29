Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $4.33. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 10,523,968 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.