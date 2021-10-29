Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Veritone worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veritone by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $936.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

