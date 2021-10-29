VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,566. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

