VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of VEREIT worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

