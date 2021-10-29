Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.