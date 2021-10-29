Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
VLD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.
About Velo3D
Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.
