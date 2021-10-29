Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $388.57 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $388.57 million and $14.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.