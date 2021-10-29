Veil Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $293.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,399.30 or 1.00148640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00302352 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00518950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.00185154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

