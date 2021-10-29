Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $223,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VYM opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $109.29.

