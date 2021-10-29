Vanguard Group Inc. Has $163.63 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.85% of ADT worth $163,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.42 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

