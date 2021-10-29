Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.81% of Marcus & Millichap worth $150,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,017,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MMI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.