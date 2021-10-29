Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 89,752 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vericel worth $159,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vericel by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

