Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 672,442 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Yext worth $148,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yext by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yext by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yext by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 74,936 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.85 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.