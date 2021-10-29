Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $8.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.66. 146,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

