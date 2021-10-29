V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 48,740 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.
- On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.
- On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.
- On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.
VZIO stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
