V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 48,740 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

VZIO stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

