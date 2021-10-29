Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

