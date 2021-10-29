Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.17 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

