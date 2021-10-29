Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,840,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 96.80%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

