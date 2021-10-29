Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amcor were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 967,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

