Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

