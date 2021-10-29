Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,900 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

VNT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.