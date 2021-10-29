USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The company has a market cap of $172.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
