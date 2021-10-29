US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

US Ecology stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

