US Ecology (ECOL) to Release Earnings on Friday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
US Ecology stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
ECOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
