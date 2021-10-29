Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The ongoing supply chain bottlenecks may hurt sales to an extent, while rising freight costs may exert pressure on margins. We note that the company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while now. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the metric shot up 59.8% year over year, thanks to increased digital marketing expenses. Management expects SG&A to rise just below the sales growth rate for the fiscal third quarter. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth as well as a planned incentive-based compensation are likely to add up to SG&A. Also, stiff competition in the industry is a headwind. Nonetheless, the solid execution of strategic efforts along with strength in the digital channel and FP Movement looks encouraging.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.42.

URBN stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $702,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

