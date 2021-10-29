Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 34,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,272,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 76.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

