Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.03-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.31 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

UPWK traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,714. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Upwork has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

