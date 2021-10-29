UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.78 on Monday. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

