Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.43.

UNM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

