Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univest Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

