Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $21.74

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.01. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

