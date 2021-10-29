UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $477.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's top line has been growing and the momentum should continue in the years ahead on the back of its strong market position and attractive core business that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments and prudent capital deployment. A strong 2021 view instills investor optimism. For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings are expected to improve by 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively. Its third-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by growing revenues. However, softness in commercial business due to the COVID-induced volatilities persists.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $455.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $460.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

