United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 52.1% in October

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $28.93 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

