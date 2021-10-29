United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 7,215,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.