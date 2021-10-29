United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

