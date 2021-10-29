United Services Automobile Association Sells 45,841 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 227,589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

