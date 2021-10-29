United Services Automobile Association Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $129.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.