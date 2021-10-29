United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $10.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,438. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $373.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.82.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.