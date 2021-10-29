United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $235.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

