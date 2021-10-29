United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. 3,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

