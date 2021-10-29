United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Shares of UNFI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. 3,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,071. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
