United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

