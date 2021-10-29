United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
UMC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
