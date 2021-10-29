United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Posts Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Shares of United Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 2,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

